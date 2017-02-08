BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 mln secured credit facility commitment

Feb 8 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment

* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter provides for a revolving credit facility with an initial size of $90 million

* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter includes an accordion feature that would allow company to increase size of facility to $400 million

* Condor hospitality trust inc - facility matures in two years and has an automatic one-year extension upon completion of specific capital achievements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: