BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 mln secured credit facility commitment

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter provides for a revolving credit facility with an initial size of $90 million
* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter includes an accordion feature that would allow company to increase size of facility to $400 million
* Condor hospitality trust inc - facility matures in two years and has an automatic one-year extension upon completion of specific capital achievements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.