BRIEF-Hyduke increases previously announced $11.5 mln financing

Feb 8 Hyduke Energy Services Inc

* Hyduke energy services - increased size of previously announced private placement of up 33.8 million common shares at a price of $0.34 per common share to up to 37.6 million shares for total gross proceeds of about $12.8 million