2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Hyduke increases previously announced $11.5 mln financing

Feb 8 Hyduke Energy Services Inc

* Hyduke announces increase to previously announced $11.5 million financing

* Hyduke energy services - increased size of previously announced private placement of up 33.8 million common shares at a price of $0.34 per common share

* Hyduke energy services - increased size of 33.8 million shares private placement to up to 37.6 million shares for total gross proceeds of about $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
