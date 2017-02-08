BRIEF-Hyduke increases previously announced $11.5 mln financing

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Hyduke Energy Services Inc
* Hyduke announces increase to previously announced $11.5 million financing
* Hyduke energy services - increased size of previously announced private placement of up 33.8 million common shares at a price of $0.34 per common share
* Hyduke energy services - increased size of 33.8 million shares private placement to up to 37.6 million shares for total gross proceeds of about $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.