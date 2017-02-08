BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Fauquier Bankshares Inc
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased slightly to $5.08 million when compared with $5.00 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.