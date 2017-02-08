版本:
BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22

Feb 8 Fauquier Bankshares Inc

* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased slightly to $5.08 million when compared with $5.00 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
