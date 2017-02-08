BRIEF-Prospero provides project updates for 2017

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Prospero Silver Corp
* Prospero provides project updates for 2017
* Joint venture negotiations are on-going for company's most advanced project, El Petate
* Two of company's100%-owned projects, Santa Maria del oro and Pachuca se, have been advanced to drill-ready status
* Additional field work is completed at Bermudez to bring project to drill-ready/joint venture status & drill permits will be sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.