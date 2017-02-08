版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-GRANDE WEST ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

Feb 8 Grande West Transportation Group Inc

* GRANDE WEST ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

* UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 6.33 MILLION OFFERED SHARES FOR GROSS PROCEEDS TO CO OF $12 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐