BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January

Feb 8 TMX Group Ltd :

* TMX Group Equity financing statistics - January 2017

* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
