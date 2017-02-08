版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Mauna Kea secures a 7.0 million euros debt financing

Feb 8 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :

* Mauna Kea Technologies secures a 7.0 million euros ($7.49 million) debt financing Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐