BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing

Feb 8 Aurion Resources Ltd:

* Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing

* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used by company for exploration on its 100% owned property portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
