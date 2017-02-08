版本:
BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25

Feb 8 Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd :

* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25

* QTRLY REVENUE C$40.3 MILLION VERSUS C$38.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
