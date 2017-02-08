版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 02:56 BJT

BRIEF-Orbital ATK awarded $45 mln to develop next generation, multi-purpose tank ammunition

Feb 8 Orbital ATK Inc :

* Orbital ATK awarded $45 million to develop and qualify next generation, advanced multi-purpose tank ammunition

* Exercisable production options bring total contract value to $119 million

* Contract calls for a 30-month development and qualification deliverable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
