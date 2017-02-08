版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 02:57 BJT

BRIEF-GEA Technologies says not to pursue Intelliconn Communications deal

Feb 8 GEA Technologies Ltd :

* GEA Technologies announces Intelliconn update and resignation of director

* Directors determined previously announced proposed deal with Intelliconn Communications Solution not in best interest of shareholders

* Company will not be pursuing transaction with Intelliconn Communications Solution Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
