版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 03:43 BJT

BRIEF-TRIMBLE ACQUIRES BEENA VISION SYSTEMS INC

Feb 8 Trimble Inc

* TRIMBLE ACQUIRES BEENA VISION TO EXPAND ITS RAIL PORTFOLIO

* FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* BEENA VISION BUSINESS WILL BE REPORTED A PART OF TRIMBLE'S ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐