2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-PARSLEY ENERGY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $450 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NOTES DUE 2025

Feb 8 Parsley Energy Inc

* PARSLEY ENERGY, LLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $450 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* 2025 NOTES, WHICH PRICED AT PAR, WILL MATURE ON AUGUST 15, 2025 AND WILL PAY INTEREST AT RATE OF 5.250% PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
