版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units

Feb 8 First Global Data Ltd

* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units

* First Global Data Ltd says non-brokered private placement offering up to 10 million units of company at a price of $0.50 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐