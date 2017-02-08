BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent period activity

Feb 8 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent period activity

* Q4 revenue $17.5 million versus $7.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $11 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to end 2017 with greater than $700 million in cash

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says also in early 2017, Alnylam plans to initiate ATLAS phase 3 program for fitusiran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: