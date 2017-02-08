BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent period activity

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent period activity
* Q4 revenue $17.5 million versus $7.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $11 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to end 2017 with greater than $700 million in cash
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says also in early 2017, Alnylam plans to initiate ATLAS phase 3 program for fitusiran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.