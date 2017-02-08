BRIEF-OraSure announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 OraSure Technologies Inc
* OraSure announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $35.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.18
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $31 million to $31.5 million
* OraSure Technologies Inc says quarterly guidance also includes after-tax impact of a $12.5 million litigation settlement recently announced by company
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $29.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.