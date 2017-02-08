版本:
BRIEF-Geospace technologies Q1 revenue $15.3 million

Feb 8 Geospace Technologies Corp

* Geospace technologies reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.89

* Q1 revenue $15.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
