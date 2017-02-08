BRIEF-Fiserv reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Fiserv Inc
* Fiserv reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.43 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.16
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2017 internal revenue to grow in a range of 4 to 5 percent
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.03 to $5.17
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.97, revenue view $5.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.