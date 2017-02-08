版本:
BRIEF-Fiserv reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Feb 8 Fiserv Inc

* Fiserv reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $1.43 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.16

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2017 internal revenue to grow in a range of 4 to 5 percent

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.03 to $5.17

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.97, revenue view $5.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
