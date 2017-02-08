版本:
BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year

Feb 8 Echo Global Logistics Inc

* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Sees Q1 revenue $410 million to $430 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion

* Q4 revenue $406.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.9 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
