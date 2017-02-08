BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Echo Global Logistics Inc
* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Sees Q1 revenue $410 million to $430 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion
* Q4 revenue $406.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.9 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.