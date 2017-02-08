版本:
BRIEF-Westell delivers $2.9 million positive cash flow for fiscal 3q17

Feb 8 Westell Technologies Inc

* Westell delivers $2.9 million positive cash flow for fiscal 3Q17

* Q3 revenue $15 million

* Westell Technologies Inc says non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
