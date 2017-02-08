BRIEF-Fluidigm announces Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Feb 8 Fluidigm Corp

* Fluidigm announces Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $25.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.9 million

* Says total revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $25.1 million, an increase of 13%

* Fluidigm Corp says total revenue for Q1 2017 is projected to be approximately flat compared to Q4 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $25.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fluidigm Corp sees q1 GAAP operating expenses, including estimated severance costs, are projected to be in range of $33 million to $34.5 million

* Fluidigm Corp sees expect to realize approximately $8 million in reduced operating expenses in 2017 before severance expenses

* Fluidigm Corp says expect to begin realizing benefit of these cost reduction initiatives in Q2 of 2017

* Fluidigm Corp says have taken definitive actions to realign, right-size organization including initiatives with respect to headcount, other operational efficiencies

* Q1 revenue view $26.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: