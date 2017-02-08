版本:
BRIEF-Insight Enterprises reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 8 Insight Enterprises Inc

* Insight Enterprises, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million

* Insight Enterprises Inc - For full year 2017, with addition of Datalin, co expects business to deliver sales growth of 12% to 15% compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
