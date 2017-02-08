BRIEF-Insight Enterprises reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Insight Enterprises Inc
* Insight Enterprises, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million
* Insight Enterprises Inc - For full year 2017, with addition of Datalin, co expects business to deliver sales growth of 12% to 15% compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.