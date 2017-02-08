版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-RealNetworks announces Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 8 RealNetworks Inc

* RealNetworks announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $31.5 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $29 million to $32 million

* RealNetworks Inc sees adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 in range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐