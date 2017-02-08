BRIEF-RealNetworks announces Q4 and full year 2016 results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 RealNetworks Inc
* RealNetworks announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue $31.5 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $29 million to $32 million
* RealNetworks Inc sees adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 in range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.