版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp announces Q4 2016 financial results

Feb 8 MTGE Investment Corp

* MTGE Investment Corp. announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐