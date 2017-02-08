版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Aviat Networks announces Q2 of fiscal 2017 financial results

Feb 8 Aviat Networks Inc

* Aviat Networks announces second quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $68.5 million versus $70.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Revenue is expected to be in range of $130.0 - $140.0 million in second half of 2017

* Fiscal 2017 Q3 expected to be in low to mid $60 million range and fiscal 2017 Q4 higher, most likely in excess of $70.0 million

* Anticipates it will report positive operating income in second half of year and positive adjusted EBITDA in both Q3, Q4

* Aviat Networks - Anticipates will report positive operating income in H2 of year, positive adjusted EBITDA in both fiscal 2017 third,fourth quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
