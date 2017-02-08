BRIEF-Aviat Networks announces Q2 of fiscal 2017 financial results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat Networks announces second quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $68.5 million versus $70.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Revenue is expected to be in range of $130.0 - $140.0 million in second half of 2017
* Fiscal 2017 Q3 expected to be in low to mid $60 million range and fiscal 2017 Q4 higher, most likely in excess of $70.0 million
* Anticipates it will report positive operating income in second half of year and positive adjusted EBITDA in both Q3, Q4
* Aviat Networks - Anticipates will report positive operating income in H2 of year, positive adjusted EBITDA in both fiscal 2017 third,fourth quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.