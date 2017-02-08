版本:
BRIEF-Radiant Logistics announces results for the second fiscal quarter ended Dec 31

Feb 8 Radiant Logistics Inc

* Radiant Logistics announces results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $198.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
