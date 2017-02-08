版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Sierra Oncology announces proposed public offering of common stock

Feb 8 Sierra Oncology Inc :

* Sierra Oncology announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Sierra Oncology Inc says oncology intends to use net proceeds from public offering to fund development of its product candidates, SRA737 and SRA141 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
