2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Irobot reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

Feb 8 Irobot Corp :

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $762.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Irobot reports fourth-quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 revenue $212.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $206 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 19 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $770 million to $785 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
