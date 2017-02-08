BRIEF-Irobot reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Irobot Corp :
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $762.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Irobot reports fourth-quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 revenue $212.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $206 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.65
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 19 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $770 million to $785 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.