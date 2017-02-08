BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.26

Feb 8 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended december 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $10.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to complete phase 1 study of edp-305 mid-year and later this year plan to initiate a phase 2 study of edp-305 in pbc

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc says also plan initiation of clinical development of our lead rsv compound, edp-938 in calendar 2017