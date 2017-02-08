版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Limelight Networks Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.02

Feb 8 Limelight Networks Inc :

* Limelight networks reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million

* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.06 per share

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures at approximately $20 million dollars

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $178.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
