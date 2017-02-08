BRIEF-Limelight Networks Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.02

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Limelight Networks Inc :
* Limelight networks reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million
* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.06 per share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures at approximately $20 million dollars
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $178.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.