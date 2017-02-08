BRIEF-Microchip Technology incorporated announces proposed $2 billion offering of convertible notes

Feb 8 Microchip Technology Inc :

* Microchip Technology incorporated announces proposed $2 billion offering of convertible notes

* Microchip Technology Inc says intention to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2027

* To offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible junior subordinated notes due 2037

* Microchip Technology - intends to use approximately $1.5 billion of net proceeds from this offering to reduce borrowings under its amended credit facility