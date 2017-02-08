BRIEF-Microchip Technology incorporated announces proposed $2 billion offering of convertible notes

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip Technology incorporated announces proposed $2 billion offering of convertible notes
* Microchip Technology Inc says intention to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2027
* To offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible junior subordinated notes due 2037
* Microchip Technology - intends to use approximately $1.5 billion of net proceeds from this offering to reduce borrowings under its amended credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.