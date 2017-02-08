BRIEF-PCM Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 PCM Inc :
* PCM reports record fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.89
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $1.40
* Sees Q1 sales $515 million to $530 million
* Q4 sales rose 22 percent to $586.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $521.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PCM - inventory at december 31, 2016 was $80.9 million, an increase of $25.5 million from december 31, 2015
* PCM says for 2017, currently aim to deliver net sales of $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.