BRIEF-Select Comfort Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Feb 8 Select Comfort Corp :

* Select Comfort announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Select Comfort Corp says anticipates 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 to $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
