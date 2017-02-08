版本:
BRIEF-Primerica Q4 earnings per share $1.21

Feb 8 Primerica Inc :

* Primerica reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $393.9 million versus $353.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $386.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
