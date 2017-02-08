版本:
BRIEF-Paycom Software Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

Feb 8 Paycom Software Inc :

* Paycom Software, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $114.5 million to $116.5 million

* Q4 revenue $87.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees total revenues in range of $422.0 million to $424.0 million. For year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $42.0 million to $44.0 million. For quarter ending march 31, 2017

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $113.0 million to $115.0 million. For year ending december 31, 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $421.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $113.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
