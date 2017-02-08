BRIEF-Paycom Software Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Paycom Software Inc :
* Paycom Software, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $114.5 million to $116.5 million
* Q4 revenue $87.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees total revenues in range of $422.0 million to $424.0 million. For year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $42.0 million to $44.0 million. For quarter ending march 31, 2017
* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $113.0 million to $115.0 million. For year ending december 31, 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $421.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $113.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.