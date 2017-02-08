版本:
BRIEF-TrueBlue Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

Feb 8 Trueblue Inc :

* TrueBlue reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $560 million to $575 million

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.01 to $+0.04

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $735 million versus I/B/E/S view $703.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $574.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
