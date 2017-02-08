BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q4 loss per share $0.13

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Glu Mobile Inc :
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015
* Glu reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Glu Mobile Inc says gross margin was 56 pct in Q4 of 2016 compared to 58 pct in Q4 of 2015
* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between $53.0 million and $55.0 million for Q1
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between $215.0 million and $225.0 million for 2017
* Glu Mobile Inc - total revenue was $46.3 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $61.0 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.