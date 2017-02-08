版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Fleetcor Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

Feb 8 Fleetcor Technologies Inc :

* Fleetcor reports fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 revenue $515 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.7 million

* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 to $1.88

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 total revenues between $2,170 million and $2,230 million

* Sees 2017 gaap net income per diluted share between $5.78 and $5.98

* Sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.10 and $8.30

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
