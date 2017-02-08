BRIEF-Fleetcor Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Fleetcor Technologies Inc :
* Fleetcor reports fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 revenue $515 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.7 million
* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 to $1.88
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total revenues between $2,170 million and $2,230 million
* Sees 2017 gaap net income per diluted share between $5.78 and $5.98
* Sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.10 and $8.30
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.