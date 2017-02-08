版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-CM Finance Qtrly earnings per share $0.62

Feb 8 Cm Finance Inc :

* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
