BRIEF-TTM Technologies Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

Feb 8 Ttm Technologies Inc :

* TTM Technologies Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q4 sales $706.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $671.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.31

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $595 million to $635 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $607.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
