BRIEF-TTM Technologies Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Ttm Technologies Inc :
* TTM Technologies Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q4 sales $706.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $671.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.31
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $595 million to $635 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $607.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.