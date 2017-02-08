BRIEF-Formfactor Inc reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.22

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Formfactor Inc :
* Formfactor Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $120 million to $128 million
* Q4 revenue $123.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.5 million
* Formfactor Inc says board of directors has authorized a $25 million share repurchase program
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Formfactor Inc says share repurchase program will expire on February 1, 2020
* Formfactor Inc says expect to deliver between $480 and $500 million of revenue in fiscal 2017
* Formfactor Inc says for q1 within business segments, revenue levels of both probe cards and systems segments are expected to approximate Q4 2016 levels
* Q1 revenue view $113.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $481.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.