BRIEF-Mindbody reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Feb 8 Mindbody Inc

* Mindbody reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.2 million

* Mindbody Inc - Average monthly revenue per subscriber (ARPS) for Q4 of 2016 grew 15% year over year to approximately $212

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $179 million to $182 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $41.6 million to $42.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 29 to 31 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 30 to 33 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mindbody Inc - Sees non-GAAP net loss for full year of 2017 in range of $2.7 million to $5.7 million

* Mindbody Inc - Sees non-GAAP net loss for Q1 of 2017 in range of $1.1 million to $2.1 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $180.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $41.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: