BRIEF-Mindbody reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Mindbody Inc
* Mindbody reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.2 million
* Mindbody Inc - Average monthly revenue per subscriber (ARPS) for Q4 of 2016 grew 15% year over year to approximately $212
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $179 million to $182 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $41.6 million to $42.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 29 to 31 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 30 to 33 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mindbody Inc - Sees non-GAAP net loss for full year of 2017 in range of $2.7 million to $5.7 million
* Mindbody Inc - Sees non-GAAP net loss for Q1 of 2017 in range of $1.1 million to $2.1 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $180.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $41.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.