BRIEF-Maxlinear Inc to acquire Marvell's G.HN business

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Maxlinear Inc :
* Maxlinear Inc - deal for $21 million
* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62 percent of revenue
* Maxlinear Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results and the acquisition of Marvell's G.HN business
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $87.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $90 million
* Q1 revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.