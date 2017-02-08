版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Varonis announces Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Feb 8 Varonis Systems Inc

* Varonis announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
