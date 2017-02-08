BRIEF-Cray reports 2016 full year and Q4 financial results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Cray Inc
* Due to current market conditions, company has limited visibility into 2017
* Cray Inc says GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins for year are expected to be in low-mid 30% range in Q1
* Q1 revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cray Inc - In 2017 "company continues to believe it will be difficult to grow revenue compared to 2016"
* Cray Inc. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.38
* Q4 earnings per share $1.27
* Q4 revenue $346.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.8 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $55 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.