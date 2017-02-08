BRIEF-Cray reports 2016 full year and Q4 financial results

Feb 8 Cray Inc

* Due to current market conditions, company has limited visibility into 2017

* Cray Inc says GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins for year are expected to be in low-mid 30% range in Q1

* Q1 revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cray Inc - In 2017 "company continues to believe it will be difficult to grow revenue compared to 2016"

* Cray Inc. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.38

* Q4 earnings per share $1.27

* Q4 revenue $346.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.8 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $55 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S