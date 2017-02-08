BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Cincinnati Financial Corp
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31, 2015
* Cincinnati Financial Corp - Q4 earned premiums $1,192 million versus $1,148 million last year
* Cincinnati Financial Corp says 96.2 percent fourth-quarter 2016 property casualty combined ratio, up from 87.0 percent for fourth-quarter 2015
* Cincinnati Financial reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues $1,312 million versus $1,263 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cincinnati Financial -Natural disasters accounted for 7.1 points of 96.2 percent Q4 combined ratio compared to a 10-year Q4 average of 0.7 points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.