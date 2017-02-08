版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Trimble Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Feb 8 Trimble Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $605.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trimble reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $585.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $579 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.17

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $585 million to $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐