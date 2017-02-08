BRIEF-Trimble Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Trimble Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $605.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trimble reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $585.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $579 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.17
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $585 million to $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.