2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-IsoRay Q2 loss per share $0.03

Feb 8 IsoRay Inc :

* Says continues to expect stronger second half of fiscal 2017

* IsoRay announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue fell 14 percent to $1.03 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
