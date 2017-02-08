BRIEF-The Ensign Group Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Ensign Group Inc :
* The Ensign Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.76 billion to $1.8 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.46 to $1.53
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ensign Group Inc - announced today that it implemented a new stock repurchase program
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ensign group inc - to repurchase up to $30 million of its common stock over next 12 months
* Ensign group inc - qtrly revenue $433 million versus $373.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $436.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.