版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-The Ensign Group Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Feb 8 Ensign Group Inc :

* The Ensign Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.76 billion to $1.8 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.46 to $1.53

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ensign Group Inc - announced today that it implemented a new stock repurchase program

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ensign group inc - to repurchase up to $30 million of its common stock over next 12 months

* Ensign group inc - qtrly revenue $433 million versus $373.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $436.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐