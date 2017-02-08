版本:
BRIEF-Quidel reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06

Feb 8 Quidel Corp :

* Quidel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $52.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
